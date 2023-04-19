BJP won't cross 200 seats in 2024 LS polls; will probe 'missing' complaint about Mukul Roy: Mamata Banerjee

The BJP will not be able to get more than 200 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Wednesday. She also said that Mukul Roy is BJP's MLA, and it was his affair if he wanted to go to Delhi. There are speculations that Mukul Roy, who re-joined the TMC in 2021, might be back in the saffron party.

On Tuesday, Roy's son Subhrangshu filed a police complaint saying the TMC leader had gone "missing". Today, the chief minister said that the state administration would look into the missing complaint filed by the veteran politician's son.

Roy, who his family says is suffering from dementia and Parkinson's disease, surfaced in Delhi after the missing person complaint was filed, and claimed that he is a "BJP MP and MLA" and wants to meet Amit Shah.

"Mukul Roy is BJP's MLA, it's his affair if he wants to go to Delhi," Banerjee said. Roy had won the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections on a BJP ticket after defecting from TMC. But he later crossed back to the party complaining of ill-treatment at the hands of the saffron party's leadership.

In the last general election, the saffron party on its own bagged 303 of 542 seats with over 37 per cent vote share. In Bengal, the party won 18 of 42 seats while the TMC secured 22, 12 down from the previous Lok Sabha tally. The BJP was hoping to continue the momentum but it suffered a setback after losing some ground in the assembly elections held in 2021 when the TMC returned to power with an even bigger majority.

Buoyed by the assembly results, Banerjee thinks the saffron party's Lok Sabha seats may come down in 2024. Today, she said the BJP will not be anywhere close to the majority mark. This comes just a day after, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut claimed that the saffron party will suffer a loss of 110 seats in 2014.

The chief minister also responded to Suvendu Adhikari who claimed that she dialled Union Home Minister Amit Shah after TMC lost the national party status earlier this month. She said will resign if the charge is proven. "I will resign if it is proven that I called up Amit Shah over TMC's national party status," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)