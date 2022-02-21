BOB Financial, IRCTC launch co-branded RuPay contactless credit card

Bank of Baroda (BoB) subsidiary BOB Financial Solutions Limited (BFSL) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) have partnered up to launch the IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card.

BFSL has explained that this card has been specially curated to offer maximum savings to frequent railway travellers.

Rajni Hasija, CMD, IRCTC, said "IRCTC is extremely pleased and honored to partner with BOB Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda - the third largest bank of India in presenting the new co-branded contactless credit card on RuPay platform in collaboration with NPCI".

Users of the card will also get multiple benefits for shopping across other categories ranging from groceries to fuel. Cardholders can also use this card to transact at international merchants and ATMs through the JCB network

Cardholders of IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card can earn up to 40 reward points, per Rs 100 spent, on 1AC, 2AC, 3AC, CC, or EC bookings made through the IRCTC website or mobile app, explained BFSL in an official statement.

It further added that the card offers a 1 per cent transaction fee waiver for the customers on all their train ticket bookings. Customers making a single purchase worth Rs 1,000 or more within 45 days of card issuance will get 1,000 bonus reward points.

The co-branded credit card will offer 4 reward points, for every Rs 100 spent, on grocery and departmental stores and 2 reward points on other categories. Cardholders will be entitled to four complimentary visits per year at partner railway lounges. The card will also offer a 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver across all petrol pumps in the country.

Cardholders will be able to redeem the accrued reward points on the IRCTC website and mobile app, after linking their Loyalty Number (printed on the co-branded credit card) with their IRCTC login ID.

"The recent collaboration with BOB Financial in launching IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card is another landmark step towards promotion of the indigenous RuPay payment platform and realizing the vision of Digital India of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India," said Hasija.

"The value proposition on this card presents a great potential as well as opportunity to be utilized among the vast customer base of IRCTC through its e-ticketing website www.irctc.co.in and Mobile App 'IRCTC Rail Connect'," added Hasija.

Commenting on the launch, Shailendra Singh, MD and CEO, BFSL said, "We are honored to partner IRCTC for the co-branded credit card, in partnership with NPCI. The card will offer uninterrupted payment convenience and benefits to customers for rail travel as well as all other shopping needs"

"We also expect the co-branded card to act as a catalyst for further adoption of digital payments in deeper geographies, helped by the presence of both the railway network as well as BoB branches," he added.

