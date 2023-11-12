Bomb threat to BJP office, other locations in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

A bomb threat has been received through an email to multiple locations, including the BJP office in the Coimbatore city of Tamil Nadu. The email, received on Sunday, claimed that petrol bombs would be hurled at multiple locations in the city, India Today reported. The email sent to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) portal reportedly stated that petrol bombs would be hurled at multiple locations, including BJP offices.

Police sources told India Today that an "unknown person sent a bomb threat mail to the police officials through the CCTNS portal on Saturday night". The person claimed that petrol bombs would be hurled at many places in Coimbatore to condemn Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre.

The Coimbatore City Police have now launched an investigation into the threat email. However, the Coimbatore City Commissioner called it a hoax email. "It is a hoax mail and police are investigating the mischief-maker," the top cop told India Today.

In October last year, a suicide bomber, Jamesha Mubeen, was killed when his vehicle laden with improvised explosive device (IED) exploded prematurely in front of the ancient Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil temple at Eswaran Kovil Street, Ukkadam in Coimbatore.

The case was initially registered at the Ukkadam Police Station in Coimbatore city and subsequently handed over to the NIA a few days later. The NIA has so far arrested 15 suspects in connection with the case.

(With inputs from Pramod Madhav)