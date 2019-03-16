BRICS to discuss counter-terror cooperation as priority area

BRICS, a bloc of five leading nations including India and China, will discuss counter-terror cooperation as one of its priority areas during its annual summit later this year.

The External Affairs Ministry said the issue figured at a BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) Sherpa meeting held in the Brazilian city of Curitiba between March 14 and 15.

Brazil is the current chair of the grouping which represents over 3.6 billion people or half of the world population and they have a combined nominal GDP of USD 16.6 trillion.

"It is worth mentioning that Brazil has identified countering terrorism as one of its priority areas for BRICS under its presidency. Brazil's priorities for its presidency includes inter-alia science, technology, and innovation, digital economy, New Development Bank and BRICS Business Council as well as countering transnational crime and terrorism," the MEA said.

The Indian delegation at the meeting was led by TS Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

After the February 14 Pulwama attack, India has mounted a diplomatic offensive to corner Pakistan on the issue of terrorism.

"India conveyed its support for the priority areas set out by Brazil, particularly to take forward BRICS cooperation on counter-terrorism in a meaningful and concrete manner with BRICS member countries," the MEA said.

"India also underlined the need to take forward inter-alia people-to-people cooperation, cooperation in science and technology and innovation, and also in health and traditional medicine," it added.

Boeing 737 Max ban: Air fares rise over 100% as airlines face disruption in flight operations

India bans Boeing 737 Max aircraft: All you need to know