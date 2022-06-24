BT MindRush: Sessions to watch out for today

The who’s who of India Inc. is going to descend on The Oberoi, New Delhi today for the BT-MindRush event. The event will kick off with Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles, Govt. of India, giving the keynote address on the great India opportunity and what makes the business landscape in India so dynamic.

This will be followed by the Business Today's India’s Best CEOs award ceremony. Businesses in India have faced difficult times in the past few years—a slowing economy, muted demand, and to top it all, the Covid-19 pandemic. While the circumstances have been difficult, they have also highlighted the performance of certain business leaders who have made the most of these trying times. Sifting through the quantitative and qualitative aspects of their performance, Business Today, along with knowledge partner PwC India, shortlisted those who are at the top of their game, and a high-profile jury picked the winners. From T.V. Narendran, CEO & MD of Tata Steel, to Salil Parekh, CEO & Managing Director of Infosys, a whole host of corporate India leaders will receive the awards.

Next hear Narendran, Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, NSDL, Amish Mehta, MD & CEO, CRISIL, along with Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC India, discuss their views on ‘The Winning Formula: Staying Ahead of the Curve.” While Narendran, who aims to make Tata Steel the most respected and valuable steel company globally in the next five years, was awarded the Best CEO in the Metals and Mining category, Chunduru, who was Indian Bank’s MD and CEO between 2018-21 and oversaw the successful merger of the bank with Allahabad Bank, won in the BFSI category.

Following this interesting discussion is a fireside chat with R.C. Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, on the challenges facing the auto sector in today’s uncertain world.

There is no sector as dynamic as the start-up world. Hear Ritesh Agarwal, founder & Group CEO, OYO, along with Bipin Preet Singh, Managing Director, co-Founder and CEO, Mobikwik; Aadit Palicha, founder & CEO, Zepto; K. Ganesh, Serial Entrepreneur and Partner – GrowthStory.in; and Rahul Garg, CEO & Founder, Moglix, discuss the future of the start-up universe in “Deep Freeze – A long winter for Start-ups?”

One of the most interesting sessions lined up today is going to be a conversation with Salil Parekh, CEO and Managing Director of Infosys on 'Vucanomics' and the power of technology. Continuing with the theme of VUCA -- volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity – is a masterclass by Ram Charan, Global Advisor to CEOs & Corporate Boards on ‘Navigating a VUCA World: Top priorities for Organisations’.

N.R. Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, and Chairman, Catamaran Ventures, will also express his views on ‘Leadership and Entrepreneurship in a VUCA World’.

For those interested in learning the tricks of the trade for sustaining a high performance, there is a masterclass by Prof. V.G. Narayanan, Thomas D. Casserly, Jr. Professor of Business Administration, Chair, MBA Elective Curriculum, Harvard Business School.

So do join us in what is going to be a very power-packed event.