Bullet train project: 24% physical progress made so far, says Indian Railways

The Ministry of Railways on Monday shared the progress report of India's first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, whose foundation was laid in September 2017.

In a tweet, the ministry said over 98 per cent of work of land acquisition has been completed in Gujarat and Maharashtra while it is 100 per cent in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, a union territory.

Pier work for 118km has been completed in Gujarat, the ministry said. "Completed work in Gujarat: Number of Piles – 28,293; Pier work- 118km; 15.7 km Girders launched," it said in the tweet.

Bullet Train Progress (as on 13.12.22):



Physical Progress (as on 30.11.22)- 24.10%

Gujarat: 29.78%

Maharashtra:13.26%



Completed work in Gujarat:

-Number of Piles– 28,293

-Pier work- 118km

-15.7 km Girders launched

November had the highest foundation casting at 14.36km

December 19, 2022

The 508 km long high-speed rail project will connect Mumbai, the commercial capital, with Ahmedabad city of Gujarat.

The project is being implemented by National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL, a special-purpose vehicle set up by the central government.

In February this year, the Ministry of Railways said that all statutory clearances relating to wildlife, coastal regulation zone, and forest clearance had been obtained.

The entire project has been divided into 27 contract packages. "At present, 12 packages have been awarded, 3 are under evaluation and tenders have been invited for 4 packages," it had said.

Out of a total 352 kms length in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, civil works of 342 km length had already started.

About 92 per cent of the railway track will be elevated through viaducts and bridges. Out of 508 kms distance, 460.3 kms (90.5 per cent) will be viaduct, 9.22 kms (1.8 per cent) on bridges, 25.87 kms tunnels (including 7 KM long undersea tunnel) and 12.9 kms (2.5 per cent) will be on embankment/cutting.

The project will have a mostly elevated corridor between Sabarmati and Mumbai (508 kilometres) with 12 stations. The high-speed trains will have a maximum design speed of 350 kilometres per hour and an operating speed of 320 kilometers per hour.

The journey time between Mumbai and Sabarmati will be 2.07 hrs for a fast train and 2.58 hrs for trains stopping at all the stations en route.

In 2017, the ministry had said that the estimated cost of the project was Rs 1,08,000 crore.



