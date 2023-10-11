'Can't make travel plans in 3 days...': Pak journalist over delay in visa to cover India vs Pakistan WC clash in Hyderabad

World Cup 2023: There is no clarity yet on the number of journalists who may travel to Ahmedabad for the India vs Pakistan match on Saturday (October 14). Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan's World Cup-accredited journalists had received calls from the Indian High Commission on Tuesday and were asked to submit their passports for visas to travel to India.

Pakistan's Dawn reported that journalists were asked to proceed to Islamabad and submit their passports in person at the Indian High Commission. It said visas were to be issued on the spot to ensure they can reach Ahmedabad in time for the most-awaited clash between India and Pakistan. The report also said that the necessary documentation had already been submitted by around 50 accredited journalists from Pakistan.

However, a journalist has rejected the report saying there were hardly 7-8 journalists in Islamabad for their visas and he was not sure if they could make their travel plans just three days before the match.

"The news about 60+ Pakistani journalists traveling to Ahmedabad for India vs Pakistan is not true. Hardly 7-8 journos were in Islamabad today for their visas and not sure if they could make their travel plans just three days before the match. Not believe in rumours!" said Farid Khan, COO of CricketRplus.

Bilal Nasir Khan, a social media user, said that 18 journalists visas were in process with India. He, however, did not reveal the source of information.

There has been a delay in issuing visas to Pakistani journalists and fans who want to come to India for the World Cup 2023. On Tuesday, the ICC said that Pakistani journalists, who are still awaiting visas, will be able to ask questions to players and coaches via WhatsApp. This came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently expressed its disappointment in a letter to the ICC, pointing out the delay in visas for both journalists and fans.

"In addition to taking questions from the media present, the Pakistan representative at the media conference will also answer a few questions sent in by members of the Pakistan media who are still to travel for the event," the ICC said.

India will take on Pakistan for the first time in the World Cup 2023 on Saturday.



