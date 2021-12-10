CDS General Rawat laid to final rest with full military honours

India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was cremated with full military honours on Friday at Brar Square crematorium at Delhi cantonment. He passed away in a military chopper crash on December 8. His last rites were performed along with his wife Madhulika Rawat, who also lost her life in the tragic crash.

Their daughters Kritika and Tarini performed the last rites.

CDS General Bipin Rawat laid to rest with full military honours, 17-gun salute: Watch here:

#WATCH | Delhi: #CDSGeneralBipinRawat laid to final rest with full military honours, 17-gun salute. His last rites were performed along with his wife Madhulika Rawat, who too lost her life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash.



General Rawat, his wife, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The final journey of General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat began from his official residence in the national capital amid chants of 'Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Rawat ji ka naam rahega'.

Brigadier Lidder was cremated earlier today. Other defence forces personnel who died in the chopper crash are CDS Rawat's Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B. Sai Teja.

As the first Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat was tasked to bring in theater command and jointness among the three services, and he was pushing these with a tough approach and specific timelines in the last two years.

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of General Rawat and his wife were kept at their 3, Kamraj Marg official residence before cremation, to allow people to pay their respects.

Several dignitaries also payed floral tributes and last respects till the funeral procession left.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and a host of other dignitaries, among others on Friday laid wreaths on the mortal remains of General Rawat and his wife.

Paying his tributes, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Late General Bipin Rawat was one of the bravest soldiers in the country. His sudden demise is a huge loss for the entire country. We have paid tribute to him. He will forever be in our memories."