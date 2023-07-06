scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Centre approves draft notification to mandate AC installation in trucks

Feedback

Centre approves draft notification to mandate AC installation in trucks

Gadkari last month said that all trucks will need to have air-conditioned driver compartments starting 2025. He also said that he wanted to introduce air conditioners in truck cabins from the day he took charge as minister.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Last month, Gadkari said that all trucks will need to have air-conditioned driver compartments starting 2025. Last month, Gadkari said that all trucks will need to have air-conditioned driver compartments starting 2025.

The Centre has approved the draft notification to mandate the installation of air-conditioning systems in the cabins of trucks belonging to categories N2 and N3, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday. 

In a tweet, Gadkari said truck drivers play a crucial role in ensuring road safety. "This decision marks a significant milestone in providing comfortable working conditions for truck drivers, thereby improving their efficiency and addressing the problem of driver fatigue."

Last month, Gadkari said that all trucks will need to have air-conditioned driver compartments starting 2025. He also said that he wanted to introduce air conditioners in truck cabins from the day he took charge as minister. However, as per the minister, his vision wasn't realised as people were complaining about the higher costs of the trucks.

"But before coming to this event today, I have signed the file that mandates air conditioning in truck driver compartments. We must ensure that people who drive the trucks are well taken of," Gadkari said while addressing a crowd at an event organised by Mahindra Logistics.

 

Published on: Jul 06, 2023, 7:22 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement