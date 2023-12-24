Centre asks Indian Olympic Association to form panel to run Wrestling Federation of India

Hours after suspending the newly-elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India, the Union Sports Ministry on Sunday asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form a temporary panel to run the WFI. In a letter to the IOA chief, the ministry said the temporary committee can manage and control the affairs of the wresteling federation including the selection of athletes.

"... Taking note of the compelling current situation arising out of the influence and control of the WFI's former office bearers, serious concerns have arisen about the governance and integrity of the WFI," the letter said.

"This requires for immediate and stringent corrective measures to uphold the principles of good governance in sports organisations, and thus, now it becomes incumbent on the part of the IOA to make suitable arrangements for the interim period for managing the affairs of WFI, so that sportspersons of wrestling discipline do not suffer in any manner and the principle of good governance is the sports body do not get jeopardised," the ministry said in the letter.

Earlier in the day, the ministry suspended the new body under the leadership of Sanjay Singh, saying it had shown complete disregard for the existing rules and regulations. The move came just days after the federation decided to hold U-15 and U-20 nationals would take place in Gonda, the home district of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The ministry said the president of the newly elected body announced that the junior national competitions will begin before the end of this year. This is against the rules, the ministry said, adding that at least a 15-day notice is needed so that the wrestlers could prepare.

"As per Article XI of the WFI constitution under the Heading 'Notices and Quorum for Meetings', minimum notice period for EC meeting is 15 clear days and quorum is of 1/3rd of representatives. Even for Emergency EC meeting, minimum notice period is 7 clear days with quorum requirement of 1/3rd of representatives," the ministry said.

Earlier this week, Sanjay Singh, a close confidante of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, became the new chief of the WFI. Singh's victory did not go down well with protesting wrestlers, who said that the new president was the right-hand man of Brij Bhushan.

The country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malikkh, had pushed for a woman president, but Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh emerged as the winner. Since Brij Bhushan was asked to step aside and an ad-hoc panel was formed to manage the day-to-day affairs of the federation, national camps, and National championships could not be held in 2023.