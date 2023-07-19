scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Centre further slashes tomato price, to be sold at Rs 70 per kg from tomorrow

Feedback

Centre further slashes tomato price, to be sold at Rs 70 per kg from tomorrow

Earlier this month, the Centre had directed the NCCF and NAFED to procure tomatoes from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra for distribution in major consumption centres where retail prices have recorded the maximum increase in the last one month. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prices of tomatoes shot up to over Rs 200 in some parts of the country due to supply disruption caused by heavy rainfall.  Prices of tomatoes shot up to over Rs 200 in some parts of the country due to supply disruption caused by heavy rainfall. 

The Centre has directed cooperatives NCCF and NAFED to sell tomatoes at a retail price of Rs 70 per kg rate from Thursday (July 20), the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said on Wednesday. The tomatoes procured by NCCF and NAFED had been retailed, initially, at Rs 90 per kg and then reduced to Rs 80 per kg from July 16, 2023. The reduction to Rs 70 kg will further benefit the consumers, the ministry said.

Earlier this month, the Centre had directed the NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers'Federation) and NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation) to procure tomatoes from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra for distribution in major consumption centres where retail prices have recorded the maximum increase in the last one month. 

The move came after the prices of tomatoes shot up to over Rs 200 in some parts of the country due to supply disruption caused by heavy rainfall.  

The retail sale of tomatoes in Delhi-NCR started on July 14 2023. Till 18th July, a total of 391 MT of tomatoes had been procured by the two agencies which are being continuously disposed of to the retail consumers in major consumption centres of Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, UP and Bihar.

Published on: Jul 19, 2023, 9:37 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement