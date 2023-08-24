Chandrayaan-3: How lander's camera captured the moon ahead of touchdown; WATCH

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday shared a two-minute video containing Moon's footage taken by Chandrayaan-3 lander's camera just before the historic touchdown on the lunar surface. In the video, the lander can be seen closing in on the surface and finally landing on the south polar region, which has dark patches and meteor impact craters that make landing any spacecraft difficult.

Here is how the Lander Imager Camera captured the moon's image just prior to touchdown. pic.twitter.com/PseUAxAB6G — ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023

India has now become the first country to land its spacecraft on the South Pole. Russia tried to land its spacecraft last week but failed to successfully land there. Its Luna-25 mission, the first in 47 years, crash-landed just two days before the planned touchdown on the South Pole, which is believed to be a reservoir of frozen water - a crucial element for any future human habitation.

Earlier this evening, the ISRO said that all activities of Chandrayaan-3 are on schedule and all systems are normal. Chandrayaan-3 comprises a lander (Vikram) and a rover (Pragyan). After the landing of Vikram, the rover rolled down and took a walk on the Moon, the ISRO said on Thursday morning.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

All activities are on schedule.

All systems are normal.



🔸Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA and ChaSTE are turned ON today.



🔸Rover mobility operations have commenced.



🔸SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was turned ON on Sunday. — ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023

Later, the space agency said that lander payloads - ILSA, RAMBHA, and ChaSTE - were turned on and the rover mobility operations had commenced. RAMBHA (Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive ionosphere and Atmosphere) payload will measure the near-surface plasma (ions and electrons) density and its changes with time, while ILSA (Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity) will measure seismicity around the landing site and delineate the structure of the lunar crust and mantle.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



Chandrayaan-3 ROVER:

Made in India 🇮🇳

Made for the MOON🌖!



The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and

India took a walk on the moon !



More updates soon.#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023

The rover, Pragyan, has two payloads - LASER Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS), and Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS). LIBS will carry out qualitative and quantitative elemental analysis to derive the chemical composition and infer mineralogical composition to further the space agency's understanding of the lunar surface. APXS is used to determine the elemental composition (Mg, Al, Si, K, Ca, Ti, Fe) of the lunar soil and rocks around the lunar landing site.