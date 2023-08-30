Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover clicks Vikram lander's first picture on Moon's South Pole

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover clicked an image of Vikram lander this morning, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Wednesday. The space agency shared the two pictures taken by the rover, which has been carrying out experiments on the lunar surface since its touchdown on the Moon on August 23. The image was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam), the space agency said.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



Smile, please📸!



Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander this morning.



The image was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam).



NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems… pic.twitter.com/ESQwQVaxhk — ISRO (@isro) August 30, 2023

The ISRO has so far shared its two major findings on the South Pole, an unexplored region on the Moon. On Sunday, the space agency shared its first observation of the temperature on the lunar surface, which was higher than expected by many scientists. Also, a huge temperature variation has been noticed on the lunar surface from -10 degrees to 50 degrees Celsius, which was not anticipated.

On Tuesday, the space agency said that the rover had detected the presence of sulphur on the South Pole and the hunt for hydrogen was underway.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



In-situ scientific experiments continue .....



Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the Rover unambiguously confirms the presence of Sulphur (S) in the lunar surface near the south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements.… pic.twitter.com/vDQmByWcSL — ISRO (@isro) August 29, 2023

The ISRO said that preliminary analysis had unveiled the presence of Aluminum (Al), Sulphur (S), Calcium (Ca), Iron (Fe), Chromium (Cr), and Titanium (Ti) on the lunar surface. "Further measurements have revealed the presence of manganese (Mn), silicon (Si), and oxygen (O). Thorough investigation regarding the presence of Hydrogen is underway."

During its experiments, the Pragyan rover faced its first obstacle on Monday as it located a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location. However, the ISRO's command centre re-directed it to a safer path.

Nilesh Desai, Director of ISRO's Space Applications Centre, on Tuesday said that the space agency has time till September 3 to carry out experiments on the lunar surface. He said the agency was running against time. Chandrayaan-3, which landed on August 23, was targeting to carry out its experiments for one lunar day, which is equal to 14 Earth days.

