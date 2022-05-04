Cisco’s Duo launches data center in India to meet data localisation requirements  

To meet customer demands for cyber-defence and data localisation, Cisco’s Duo has launched its first data centre in India.

Duo is a cloud-based secure access provider, and the investment is pegged to be Cisco’s aim to build future-ready, data-compliant security infrastructure in India. Duo’s new data center will allow public sector, healthcare, and BFSI customers to meet local data localization requirements with a choice of service delivery location.

Cisco says the launch of the data center in Mumbai is a part of Duo's global expansion strategy. The data center will enable all functionality from Duo’s zero-trust platform, including multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), VPN-less remote access, device trust, ‘passwordless’ (in public preview), and adaptive risk-based policies. The local data center will allow businesses to enhance their performance by improving connection stability. This India data center is a part of a global network spread across APAC, Europe, and the United States.

“As Indian organizations ramp up their security, they must focus on building a robust cloud-based, automated architecture to facilitate remote management of highly distributed users, applications, and networks. At Cisco, as we catalyze our transition to delivering a majority of our portfolio as a service, we are bringing Duo to more customers to help them not only prevent and respond to breaches but also be certain that their data is held securely within the region,” said Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC. “The new data center doubles down on our continued commitment to India and will augment Cisco’s security capabilities to support the rising legion of hybrid businesses across the nation.”

Findings of a recent Cisco survey revealed 37 per cent of cybersecurity technologies used by firms in India are considered outdated by their security leaders. Recognizing that the need to improve preparedness has never been greater, nearly nine in 10 Indian companies surveyed are investing in a zero-trust strategy - including ‘passwordless’ security - to permit better agility, visibility, and control.

The rising cloud adoption due to digitization post COVID-19 pandemic has opened new opportunities for the industry with an increasing number of players launching data centres in India. UK headquarted NTT Ltd. is launching its new hyperscale data center park in Navi Mumbai on May 5. According to Arizton Advisory and Intelligence, India’s data center market size was valued at $4.35 billion in 2021 and will reach $10.09 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.07 per cent during 2022-2027.