Court directs CBI to give 3 days' notice to Karti Chidambaram in case of arrest

Rouse Avenue District Court in Delhi, on Friday, directed CBI to give a minimum of three days' notice to Karti Chidambaram in case they plan to arrest him in the Chinese visa scam case.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal is representing Karti Chidambaram in the case. Proceedings took place before Special CBI judge M K Nagpal in Delhi.

The court said that the 48 hours of giving written notice to applicant is less and at least 3 working days' time may be given to the applicant for having recourse to legal remedies in case CBI intends to arrest Chidambaram.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Wednesday, had booked Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on charges of illegally obtaining visas for over 250 Chinese nationals when his father, P Chidambaram, was Home Minister in 2011.

Karti is alleged to have received bribes amounting to Rs 50 lakh to influence foreigners division for illegally allowing re-use of 265 'project visas' for employees of Chinese firm Shandong Electric Power Construction Corp (SEPCO). It was engaged by Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) to set up 1,980-MW thermal power plant at Mansa district of Punjab, the CBI FIR stated.

