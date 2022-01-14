Customs dept recovers smuggled gold, fake notes worth Rs 10 lakh at Delhi Airport

Delhi Customs officials on Friday recovered smuggled gold worth over Rs 7.5 lakh, along with fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 10 lakh at IGI Airport. In the process, the customs department arrested two people in connection with the crime.

As per the officials, one Indian passenger, who arrived at T-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi from Ras AI Khanimah International Airport UAE by Flight No. SG753 dated 12.01.2022, was intercepted by the Customs Officers of IGI Airport.

Giving details of the same, the customs officers recovered 24 pieces of silver plated cylindrical shaped of gold totally weighing 175 grams having tariff value Rs 7,65,089 and FICN (Fake Indian Currency Notes) of face value Rs 10,00,000 (2,000 notes of denomination 500) from the passenger.

In follow up, one Indian national was also intercepted who was supposed to receive the passenger at the arrival gate of the airport.

The said recovered items were concealed by the passenger in his trolley bags and the same were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, on 12.01.2022, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The passenger and his receiver have been placed under arrest in terms of Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is under progress. NIA has also been intimated and they have joined the investigation, it added.

