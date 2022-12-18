Deepika Padukone in Qatar to unveil Fifa World Cup final trophy

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is expected to unveil the Fifa World Cup trophy in Qatar ahead of the final on Sunday. She was seen at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. While there was no confirmation of where she was heading, reports suggested that the Padmavat star was flying to Qatar.

At departure, one photographer suggested Padukone take a picture with Messi and post that on social media. To this, she responded by saying, "batati hu (will let you know)".

The Fifa World Cup final match will be played today between defending champion France and Argentina at Qatar's Lusail Stadium.

Padukone has been in the middle of controversy for her attire in a song - Besharam Rang - in the Pathan movie starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Padukone and Khan are also scheduled to promote their film Pathan at the Fifa final.

In a video message, the Bollywood superstar announced he will watch the final at Jio Cinema and Sports 18's studio. He said he might also speak to Wayne Rooney, an English professional football manager, and former player.

"Field par Messi aur Mbappe...studio mein @WayneRooney aur main...#Pathaan! 18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar! Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, LIVE on @JioCinema & @Sports18 Kylian Mbappé," he wrote on Twitter.

Before this, the Pathan actor said he was backing Messi, the captain of Argentina. "Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also," he said while replying to a fan who asked which team he is supporting in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Fifa final: Argentina vs France

Argentina are clashing in their sixth World Cup final, only behind Germany which has played 8 finals. Messi's team is looking to win the trophy for the third time. Argentina has won the world cup two times, in 1978 and 1986. If they lose, it will be the fourth loss in the final.

France have reached the final for the fourth time, all since 1998 (1998, 2006, 2018, 2022). The reigning champions are looking to become only the third nation to win back-to-back World Cups - only Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962) have achieved this feat.