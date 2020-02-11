Delhi Election Results 2020: AAP's Atishi Marlena wins high-stake battle in Kalkaji

Atishi Marlena of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won from the Kalkaji constituency in the Delhi assembly elections for 2020 in a high-stake battle against Dharamvir Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shivani Chopra of Congress.

Atishi won by a margin of over 11,000 votes against her closest rival Dharambir Singh. At one point, she was leading by just seven votes against her BJP rival. Atishi also faced stiff competition from Shivani Chopra, the daughter of Subhash Chopra, Congress President, Delhi.

This was Atishi's second election; she had previously contested for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. In last year's national election, Atishi lost to the BJP's Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi constituency.

AAP dropped MLA Avtar Singh Kalka from Kalkaji to create space for Atishi.

Here are some more facts about Atishi Marlena:

She was born to Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi, both were professors at Delhi University.

Atishi graduated from St Stephen's College in 2001 and went to University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar.

She is also involved with several non-profit organisations, including Sambhavana Institute of Public Policy.

She has also been an adviser to the education minister of Delhi.

