Delhi govt official arrested for raping friend's 14-yr-old daughter, wife held for giving abortion pills

The Delhi Police on Monday informed that they have arrested the senior official accused of raping his friend's 14-year-old daughter (now 17-year-old) over months and impregnating her. The official's wife, who is accused of giving the survivor abortion pills, has also been arrested.

"In the case of sexual assault with a minor, we have arrested two persons. One of them is Premoday Khakha, 51 years old, he is a Deputy Director in the Department of Women and Child Development of GNCT and the second accused is his wife, Seema Rani, 50 years old," DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

#WATCH | On Delhi govt official accused of raping a minor girl, DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi says "In the case of sexual assault with a minor, we have arrested two persons. One of them is Premoday Khakha, 51 years old, he is a Deputy Director in the Department of Women… pic.twitter.com/XREJyvIaQT — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the suspension of Premoday Khakha, who is a deputy director in the WCD department.

The survivor is a student of Class 12 in Delhi and was living with Khakha, and his family after her father's death on October 1, 2020. The official was her local guardian and the girl used to call him 'mama' (maternal uncle). Khakha had allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, when she was 14-year-old.

The Delhi Police have also lodged an FIR against the accused and his wife on charges of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The wife has been charged with giving her medicine to terminate the pregnancy, India Today reported.

According to the DCP (north), the survivor said she started living with a family friend, her guardian, after her father's death from October 2020 to February 2021.

"She was sexually harassed, physically molested, and repeatedly raped by the uncle under whose care and guardianship she was staying at his house. The survivor started having anxiety bouts and was admitted to a hospital a week back," he said.

The official added that the girl opened up about the sexual abuse to the doctors after extensive counseling. "She stated having panic attacks after undergoing the termination of pregnancy by the accused and his wife. A medical examination has been done and an investigation is on," DCP Singh said.

The senior official said the details will be disclosed after recording the judicial statement in front of the magistrate. "The survivor is still recovering and is under care. She is a minor and a student."

The girl is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. "After registering the FIR, we filed an application in court on the second day itself to record the statement of the girl in front of the magistrate, but the doctor refused permission, saying she was not in the right mental condition," DCP Singh said.

(With inputs from India Today)

