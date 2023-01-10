Delhi: Rs 8 lakh looted from cash van outside ICICI Bank ATM, security guard killed

In a shocking incident, a security guard was shot dead and Rs 8 lakh was looted from a cash van outside ICICI Bank ATM near a flyover in Delhi.

The incident happened near Jagatpur flyover in Wazirabad when the van was outside an ICICI bank ATM for depositing cash.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the incident occurred when the 4.50-pm cash van arrived at the ATM to deposit cash at the kiosk.

Just then, Kalsi said, a person came from behind and fired at the cash van guard, and fled with the money.

The police have formed multiple teams and CCTV cameras in the area are being scanned to identify the accused.

(Details awaited)