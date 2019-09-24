Delhi to soon become 'first state' to implement the Street Vending Act: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital will soon become the "first state" to implement the Street Vending Act, 2014, to provide legal protection to street vendors and hawkers.

"Delhi will become the first state to implement the Act. Under it, town vending committees have been set up and a notification has been issued," he said.

Twenty-eight town vending committees have been set up, each having 30 members.

Twelve members have been elected from among street vendors and hawkers. The rest are officials who have been nominated, he said.

At a meeting on Monday, civic bodies were asked to survey vendors through their respective town vending committees.

After the survey is completed, street vendors will be given certificates and thereafter, licenses bearing the name of the owner, address and the place of vending, Kejriwal said.

