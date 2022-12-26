'Didn't look like suicide': Mortuary attendant's big claim in Sushant Singh Rajput death case 

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death did not appear to be a case of suicide, a staff at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital made this sensational claim on Monday. Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on 14 June 2020 and his post-mortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

Today, Roopkumar Shah, a mortuary attendant at Cooper Hospital, said that when he saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body "it didn't appear to be a case of suicide". Speaking to the news agency ANI, he said he was on duty on June 14-15 when a VIP body came. "His [Sushant's] turn came at 11-12 pm. After I removed the clothes, I looked different," he said.

"Main sir se baat karne gaya - sir ye thoda alag case dikh raha hai...kyun ki 28 saal ka mere ko tajurba hai, main 50,000-60,000 bodies kar chuka hun. Saheb bole baad me discuss kariye...ignore kiya mere ko (I told sir that it was a different case. Because I have 28 years of experience and have done 50,000-60,000 cases. Sir said will discuss it later)," Shah said.

#WATCH | "When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later," says Roopkumar Shah, Mortuary Servant, Cooper Hospital, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/NOXAsaI8uH December 26, 2022

When asked why he felt the case was different, he said the marks on the neck were different from the ones in the cases of suicides. "Injury marks were there on his body. There were signs of beating...how they did it, don't know," he told the news agency.

Shah said it was the doctor's job as to what to write in the post-mortem report. "He [Sushant] should get justice. Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered. If the investigating agency will call me, I will also tell them," he said.

Initially, the case was probed by the Mumbai Police, which ruled out any foul play despite claims by the family members that they suspected murder.

Later, the Supreme Court handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is yet to conclude its probe.

