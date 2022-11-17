PM Modi to launch first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh on Nov 19

To boost air connectivity further in the northeastern region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh - 'Donyi Polo Airport' - in Itanagar on Saturday (November 19). This is the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh and it has been developed in an area of over 690 acres at a cost of Rs 640 crore.

With a 2300 meter runway, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and the recycling of resources. The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and its age-old indigenous reverence for the Sun (‘Donyi’) and the Moon (‘Polo’), the PMO said.

During his visit to Arunachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister will also dedicate 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the nation. The station has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8450 crore and in an area spread over more than 80 kilometers in the West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh.

The airport is designed for operations of the A-320 category of aircraft and the future extension of the runway by 500 meters length to cater A-321 type of aircraft.

With an area of 4100 sqm, the terminal building of the airport will be able to handle 200 passengers during peak hours. Equipped with eight check-in counters, the terminal building will have all modern passenger facilities.

The project, the PMO said, will make Arunachal Pradesh a power surplus state, also benefiting the National Grid in terms of grid stability and integration. "This project will contribute in a major way towards the fulfilment of the country’s commitment to increase adoption of green energy," the PMO said.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on November 8 shared two pictures of the entry gate and said: "The huge state-of-the-art entry gate at the airport is built up of bamboo showcasing the shape of the state bird- the Great Hornbill."

The authority said this architectural marvel was already attracting locals. "This gate will undoubtedly provide a sense of pride to the local people and will introduce everyone to the culture and traditions of the state," it added.

Ever since he came to power in the Centre, Prime Minister Modi has been trying to enhance air connectivity in the northeast.

Last month, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the northeast was an important part of the central government’s strategy of making air connectivity the country’s lifeline. He said in 2013, there were only nine airports in the northeast. But today, he said, the government has additional airports in Lilabari, Tezpur and Rupsi in Assam, Tezu, and Pasighat. Scindia said the Centre has built close to about seven new airports in the last eight years in the northeast.

PM Modi in Varanasi

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate a month-long programme - ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ - in Kashi (Varanasi) on 19th November. The objective of the programme is to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi – two of the country’s most important and ancient seats of learning.

The programme aims to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life - including scholars, students, philosophers, traders, artisans, and artists - from the two regions to come together, share their knowledge, culture and best practices and learn from each others’ experience.

As per the PMO, more than 2500 delegates from Tamil Nadu will be visiting Kashi. They will participate in seminars, site visits, etc. to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest. A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist places, etc. of the two regions will also be put up in Kashi.