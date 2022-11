An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 struck New Delhi around 9.30 pm on Tuesday. The earthquake occurred 8 km west of New Delhi. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, the National Center for Seismology said.

This comes just days after an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred in Tura of Meghalaya. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km. A day earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 had hit Arunachal Pradesh.

Last week, an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hit Indonesia, killing hundreds of people. The earthquake struck in mountains in Indonesia's most populous province of West Java, causing significant damage to the town of Cianjur and burying at least one village under a landslide.

In Indonesia, an earthquake of magnitude 6 or 7 are relatively common but this lower-magnitude quake had a devastating effect as it struck on land at a relatively shallow depth.