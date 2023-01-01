Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Delhi-NCR

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolted Delhi and surrounding areas at around 1.19 am on Sunday. The earthquake's epicenter was in Haryana's Jhajjar and its depth was 5 km below the ground, the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet. Delhi is under seismic zones 4, which has the highest risk of earthquakes.

On Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Manipur's Ukhrul, which also falls under zone 4.

In November, an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 had struck Delhi. The earthquake occurred 8 km west of New Delhi. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

This came just days after an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred in Tura of Meghalaya. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km. A day earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 had hit Arunachal Pradesh.

That same month, a massive earthquake shook Indonesia, killing hundreds of people. The quake struck in mountains in Indonesia's most populous province of West Java, causing significant damage to the town of Cianjur and burying at least one village under a landslide.

