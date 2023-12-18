Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Ladakh's Kargil region

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Ladakh's Kargil region at 3:38 pm, according to the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km beneath the earth's surface. Tremors were also felt in parts of Pakistan, including the capital city of Islamabad. "5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad The depth of the quake has not been ascertained yet," said Salman Qamar, a social media user. There are no reports yet on damage or casualties.

From November 1 to 30, a total of 183 earthquakes occurred in India and its neighborhood region, the NCS said in its monthly report. During the period, the majority of earthquakes within India and its neighbourhood region were located in the Hindu Kush region, North India (Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand) and North East India (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, and Meghalaya).

Few earthquakes of smaller magnitudes were also reported in northern (Delhi; Sonipat in Haryana and Rupnagar in Punjab), western (Tonk in Rajasthan; Kachh in Gujrat; Palghar and Hingoli in Maharashtra); central (Seoni in Madhya Pradesh); eastern (Kalimpong and Alipurdwar in West Bengal) and southern(Bidar and Vijayanagara in Karnataka; Rangareddy and Yadadri Bhuvanagari in Telangana) part of country.

Fifty-two earthquakes of smaller magnitude (3.0) comprising 26 per cent of all earthquakes occurred during the same period. Seven earthquakes of magnitude 5 and above occurred during the month in the region.