EC issues show-cause notice to Rahul Gandhi over his 'panauti' jibe at PM Modi

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'panauti'. At an election rally in Rajasthan on Tuesday, Gandhi said, "PM means Panauti Modi". He insinuated that the prime minister's presence at the Ahmedabad stadium during the India-Australia Cricket World Cup final brought bad luck to the home side, which lost the crucial encounter. Today, the EC issued a notice to Gandhi, asking him to respond by November 25.

