Business Today
EC issues show-cause notice to Rahul Gandhi over his 'panauti' jibe at PM Modi

EC issues show-cause notice to Rahul Gandhi over his 'panauti' jibe at PM Modi

At an election rally in Rajasthan on Tuesday, Gandhi said, "PM means Panauti Modi". He insinuated that the prime minister's presence at the Ahmedabad stadium during the India-Australia Cricket World Cup final brought bad luck to the home side.

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'panauti'. At an election rally in Rajasthan on Tuesday, Gandhi said, "PM means Panauti Modi". He insinuated that the prime minister's presence at the Ahmedabad stadium during the India-Australia Cricket World Cup final brought bad luck to the home side, which lost the crucial encounter. Today, the EC issued a notice to Gandhi, asking him to respond by November 25.   
 

Published on: Nov 23, 2023, 4:40 PM IST
