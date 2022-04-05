ED attaches 8 land parcels in Alibaug & Mumbai flat linked to Sanjay Raut

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and Mumbai flat linked to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in the ongoing money laundering case, according to officials, reported news agency PTI.

The attachment is linked to a money laundering probe linked to a Rs 1,034 crore worth land 'scam' related to the re-development of a 'chawl' in Mumbai.

Further, ED provisionally also attached assets totalling Rs 11.15 crore, in form of land held by Pravin Raut, ex-director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, a Dadar flat of Varsha Raut, wife of Sanjay Raut, and Alibaug plots jointly held by Varsha Raut& Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar.

Replying to reporters on the attachment, Raut said, "I'm not one to get scared, seize my property, shoot me, or send me to jail, Sanjay Raut is Balasaheb Thackeray's follower and a Shiv Sainik, he'll fight & expose everyone. I'm not one to stay quiet, let them dance. The truth will prevail."

ED had previously arrested Maharashtra-based businessman Pravin Raut. The arrest was made in connection with the same land scam case.

The agency had also questioned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut last year in connection with another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported links with Pravin Raut's wife Madhuri.

Pravin Raut's name had earlier come up during the investigation in the PMC bank scam case investigations in December 2020. His wife Madhuri had given an interest-free Rs 55 lakh loan to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife in 2010. The money was used to purchase a flat in Dadar, Mumbai. The source of funds was being investigated by the ED then.

Raut, along with promoters of HDIL Sarang and Rakesh Wadhawan were Directors of Guruashish constructions. In 2018, the Mumbai police EOW (Economic Offences Wing) registered a case against Wadhawans and others for cheating MHADA authorities and dwellers of Patra Chawl.

(With inputs from India Today and agencies)