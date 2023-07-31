ED attaches assets worth Rs 6 cr linked to Lalu Yadav's family in land-for-job scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 6 crore linked to Lalu Yadav's family in the land for job scam, India Today reported on Monday. The development comes nearly a month after the CBI, which is also probing the scam, filed a fresh charge sheet against former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and his son and current deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the case. The second charge sheet, which also names 14 others, had been filed on the basis of documents and evidence that surfaced after the first charge sheet was submitted in the case.

The land-for-job scam happened when Lalu Prasad was the central railway minister. The CBI has alleged that some candidates were appointed in the railways in violation of norms and procedures, without any advertisement or public notice. During Lalu Prasad's tenure as minister in the UPA government from 2004 to 2009, the probe agency claims that substitutes from Patna were appointed in various zonal railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hazipur.

As a quid pro quo, the candidates, either directly or through their immediate family members, allegedly sold land to Lalu Prasad's family members at highly-discounted rates.

The ED had questioned former Bihar chief minister and Lalu Yadav's wife Rabri Devi for about five hours on May 18.

