ED intercepts Mahadev App's courier from UAE to deliver cash for Chhattisgarh polls: Report

The ED carried out a search operation after it got to know that a large amount of cash was being moved in Chhattisgarh by the promoters of Mahadev APP in relation to Assembly elections. 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has successfully intercepted a courier of the Mahadev APP which was sent from UAE to deliver a large amount of cash for the election expenses of a political party, news agency ANI reported on Thursday citing sources. The probe agency carried out a search operation after it got to know that a large amount of cash was being moved in Chhattisgarh by the promoters of Mahadev APP in relation to Assembly elections. 

The ED intercepted the courier at a Hotel in Raipur and seized Rs 3.12 crore cash from a vehicle, the report said, adding that more cash of Rs 1.8 crore was found at one hideout in Bhilai. A few benami Bank accounts of Mahadev APP were also identified in which around Rs 10 crore was lying. The role of some government servants in this latest delivery is suspected. The search operation is still underway. 

Published on: Nov 02, 2023, 9:53 PM IST
