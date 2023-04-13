'Encounter fake, must be probed': Akhilesh Yadav's big claim on killing of Atiq Ahmed's son Asad

Hours after the encounter of Atiq Ahmed's son Asad in Jhansi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav claimed the encounter was fake and demanded a thorough probe. Asad, wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, was on the run since February 24. This morning, he was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF). Along with Asad, another shooter, Ghulam, was also killed in the encounter. They both had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on their head.

However, Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet called the encounter 'false'.: "By doing false encounters, the BJP government is trying to divert attention from the real issues. The BJP does not believe in the court at all. Today's and recent encounters should also be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should not be spared," he said. Atiq Ahmed was Samajwadi Party MP from UP's Phulpur from 2004 to 2009.

झूठे एनकाउंटर करके भाजपा सरकार सच्चे मुद्दों से ध्यान भटकाना चाह रही है। भाजपाई न्यायालय में विश्वास ही नहीं करते हैं। आजके व हालिया एनकाउंटरों की भी गहन जाँच-पड़ताल हो व दोषियों को छोड़ा न जाए। सही-गलत के फ़ैसलों का अधिकार सत्ता का नहीं होता है।



भाजपा भाईचारे के ख़िलाफ़ है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 13, 2023

After the encounter, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for a meeting to discuss the state's law and order situation. In the meeting, he praised the UP STF as well as DGP for their efforts to maintain the rule of law. Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary-Home, informed the chief minister about the encounter. And a report was placed in front of CM Yogi on this whole matter.

Prashant Kumar, Special DG - Law & Order, said the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the mafia. "The result of this policy is before everyone today," he said.

UP STF ADG Amitabh Yash said this was an important and challenging case. "The killing of these two criminals (Asad and Ghulam) is a huge success," he said while talking to reporters. He said Asad and Ghulam were the main shooters in the Umesh Pal murder. They were tracked down and killed, he said, adding that the police had information that they possessed sophisticated foreign-made weapons.

India Today reported that Asad and Ghulam were on a bike when the police asked them to stop for routine checking. They did not stop and started firing at the police. The STF team had fired back at them and the two were killed in the ensuing gunfire. The encounter took place near Badagaon, Jhansi. The whole operation was carried out by a team of 12 members of UP STF. The police recovered one British Bulldog revolver .455 bore and Walther P88 7.63 bore pistol from Asad and Ghulam.

"This is a very historic action by the UP police," UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said on the encounter. "It is a huge message that the era of criminals is over and criminals must surrender."

Also read - 'Mitti me mila denge': Yogi's furious speech after prime witness killed in a case involving Atiq Ahmed

