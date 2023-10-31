scorecardresearch
Ex-Rajasthan Dy CM Sachin Pilot discloses separation from wife Sara Abdullah

Sachin Pilot and Sara Abdullah, the daughter of former J&K CM and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, got married in 2004. They have two sons - Aran and Vihaan.

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his wife Sara Abdullah have separated after nearly two decades of marriage, according to his poll affidavit filed on Tuesday. Sachin Pilot and Sara Abdullah, the daughter of former J&K CM and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, got married in 2004. They have two sons - Aran and Vihaan.

In his election affidavit for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls, Pilot disclosed that he was a divorcee. This is the first time Pilot has disclosed his separation from his wife. In his affidavit, the Congress leader mentioned that both his sons are his dependents.

The affidavit also revealed a significant surge in Pilot's wealth over the past five years. In 2018, his total assets were valued at approximately Rs 3.8 crore. However, by 2023, his wealth had nearly doubled to Rs 7.5 crore.

Pilot filed his nomination from the Tonk assembly constituency, which he won in 2018. Before filing his nomination papers, the Congress leader offered prayers at the Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple. He later took out a procession with his supporters from Bada Kuan to Patel Chowk in Tonk City.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and counting will take place on December 3. The BJP is yet to announce a candidate against Pilot. In 2018, Pilot won the Tonk seat by a margin of over 54,000 votes against the BJP's Yoonus Khan.

Published on: Oct 31, 2023, 6:47 PM IST
