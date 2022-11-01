'Extensive inquiry needed': PM Modi on suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired another meeting to review the situation in Gujarat's Morbi and said that a detailed and extensive inquiry was needed to find out all the aspects related to the accident.



A British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on Sunday, killing 135 people. The bridge was maintained by a private group, Oreva - which is known for making wall clocks by the name of Ajanta.

Following the collapse, the company's role has come under the scanner.



Today, PM Modi chaired a meeting in Morbi and said: "The need of the hour is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry which will identify all aspects relating to this mishap."



The Prime Minister also added that the key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the earliest. He said the authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they receive all possible help in this tragic hour.



Earlier today, the Prime Minister visited the accident site and went to the local hospital where the injured are recovering. He also interacted with those involved in rescue and relief work and lauded their fortitude.

Went to Morbi, which witnessed the horrific bridge mishap. Met the bereaved families and extended condolences. I visited the site of the tragedy and went to the hospital where the injured are recovering. Also met those involved in rescue ops and chaired a review meeting. pic.twitter.com/hAZnJFIHh8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2022





Oreva, who is at the center of the storm, had opened the bridge just days before the accident. The bridge was shut for renovation and the company was given 8-12 months time to complete the work.

However, the company inaugurated the bridge to the public five months before the deadline. The local civic body now claims that the company did not secure a clearance certificate before opening it to the public.

The Gujarat Police have so far nine people including the managers of Oreva.