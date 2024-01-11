First stretch of bullet train between Surat and Bilimora may start in 2026: Vaishnaw

A part of India's ambitious bullet train project is likely to be completed by 2026, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

Addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Vaishnaw said the 35 km stretch between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat should be ready and the bullet train in this stretch will be operational by 2026.

Later addressing reporters, Vaishnaw also said that work on the bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is progressing well although he declined to give a timeline for the completion of the project.

"The progress is very good and has picked up momentum. About 272 km of viaduct has been built," he said, adding that about 14-15 km is being constructed every month," he further said.

He also indicated that the government may take a decision on what to do with the Sabarmati Multi Modal Transport Hub in Ahmedabad, which is a part of the bullet train project, and has already been completed.

With approvals from the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, land acquisition in the state is also almost complete, he said.

Construction of the undersea tunnel between Mumbai and Thane has also been initiated while construction of bridges on eight rivers has been completed.

Noting that the bullet train "dream is turning into reality now", Vaishnaw further said that it is not just a transportation or infrastructure project but will lead to regional development of the region as well.

The high speed railway will connect Mumbai, Thane, Vapi, Vadodara, Surat, Anand and Ahmedabad.

