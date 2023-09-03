G20 Summit: Delhi Metro to sell 'Tourist Smart Cards' from Monday; check validity, prices

Anticipating a spike in passengers due to the G20 Summit, the Delhi Metro will sell 'Tourist Smart Cards' through dedicated counters at 36 stations from September 4-13. The cards are available in two categories -- one-day validity and three-day validity cards -- offering "unlimited rides" in the metro network.

These 'Tourist Smart Cards' are available on regular days too, but in view of the G20 Summit, dedicated counters have been opened which would start selling these cards for a period of 10 days starting Monday, a senior official told news agency PTI.

The official said that these dedicated counters have been provided to "facilitate G20 delegates and international visitors who might be interested in exploring the prominent tourist places of the capital city as they arrive in Delhi, owing to the upcoming G20 Summit".

The one-day validity Tourist Smart Card will be available for Rs 200, whereas, the three-day validity card will be available for Rs 500. This amount also includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 50, the DMRC said.

The 36 stations where these cards will be sold include -- Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, and Supreme Court (earlier known as Pragati Maidan) metro stations.

Delhi is expected to witness massive footfall as delegates from 19 countries and the European Union will visit the city for the high-profile summit, which will be held at the newly built international convention centre at Pragati Maidan. The two-day summit will begin on September 9.

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are among the heads of state who will visit New Delhi for the G20 Summit.