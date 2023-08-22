G20 Summit in Delhi: All schools, offices, banks to be shut from Sep 8-10

The Delhi government will close all the schools, offices, and NDMC market areas from September 8 to 10 due to G-20 Summit. The Delhi Police had requested Delhi Chief Secretary to declare a public holiday on these three days for G-20 Summit in New Delhi and order commercial and business establishments to remain closed in 'controlled zones'.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the proposal, which will now be sent to Delhi LG.

India Today reported that September 7 is a gazetted holiday while September 9 is the second Saturday, so only September 10, Friday will be off for schools.

All schools, and government offices including MCD offices will be closed on these dates.

The decision is taken keeping the VIP movements and route arrangements. The main concern is that common people shouldn't face any undue problems in commuting due to these restrictions.

All private offices and institutions will also remain closed during this period. Banks and financial institutions under Delhi Police's New Delhi district will remain closed. Shops and commercial establishments in Delhi Police's New Delhi district will also remain closed, which has already been marked by the administration.

Special Police Commissioner Madhup Tiwari of the Delhi Police last week wrote to the chief secretary, suggesting the government declare a public holiday during September 8-10 and issue directions for the closure of commercial establishments located mostly in the New Delhi area in view of the G20 Summit.

For the G20 Summit, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and other heads of nations will visit India. Biden will be in India from September 7 to 10 to attend the summit, said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday. Biden would hold a number of bilateral meetings while in India but did not give details.