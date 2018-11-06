GoAir offers flight tickets at Rs 1,313 to mark airline's 13th anniversary

GoAir is offering discounts on 13 lakh seats in its latest sale, with flight tickets starting from Rs 1,313 to mark the airline's 13th anniversary. GoAir's 13-day sale began on 5 November 2018 and will end on 18 November. Flight tickets under the offer are available for travel till November 4, 2019.

Cornelis Vrieswijk, CEO of GoAir, said, "We are proud to celebrate over decade of service excellence and to commemorate these successful years in the domestic skies, we are offering 13 lakh seats across our network with special low fare offer. This milestone would not have been possible without the loyalty and support of millions of guests who have chosen to fly with us."

The offer is applicable across all routes that GoAir operates and is available on the first-come-first-serve basis, said the airline.

Changing the date of travel or re-routing is not allowed during the airline's sale period. Flight tickets booked under the offer are non-refundable/non-transferable.

Get lucky on our 13th birthday! #FlySmart with our lowest fares starting 1,313*. Booking Period: Nov 05-Nov 18, 2018. Book now: https://t.co/tQC8D5dt57 pic.twitter.com/yuhpwUCQMW - GoAir (@goairlinesindia) November 5, 2018

The Rs 1,313 offer can be availed through GoAir ticketing counters, GoAir website and GoAir Call Centre. This offer cannot be combined with any other on-going promotional offer. Also, group discount is not applicable. Additional baggage will be allowed as per the standard baggage policy.

GoAir started its international flights last month, from Mumbai and Delhi to Male. GoAir was given rights in August 2016 to serve nine countries, including China, Maldives, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, among others.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)