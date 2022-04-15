Good Friday 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages, history, & more

Good Friday is observed on the Friday just before Easter every year. This day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and is an important day for the Christian community around the world. This year Good Friday will be observed on April 15 and is a gazetted holiday in India. Even the stock market and banks remain closed on Good Friday.

Good Friday history

Good Friday is celebrated to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is considered holy because on this day Jesus Christ sacrificed his life out of love for everyone and while suffering for the sins of humanity.

Good Friday 2022 Wishes

1. May all of us be blessed with the goodness of Good Friday on this auspicious day and always

2. May God fill your life with goodness on this holy day. Happy Good Friday 2020

3. Happy Good Friday! May God turn this Good Friday into a blissful beginning of your life. May God fill your life with goodness on this holy day.

4. I'm praying to Lord that he keeps you safe always and surrounds your life with eternal love and happiness. Wishing you a Holy Good Friday!

5. May the love of Jesus fill your heart with heavenly bliss and holy desires for now and forever. Wishing you a Holy Good Friday my friend!

Good Friday 2022 Messages

1. For he taught his disciples, and said unto them, The Son of man is delivered into the hands of men, and they shall kill him; and after that he is killed, he shall rise the third day. - Mark 9:31

2. "I Pray to Lord For Yo, He Gives You Blessing Shine Upon You On This Holy day or May He Always Keep in His Loving Care."

3. "I wish the Lord will keep you in his loving care now and always.-Happy Good Friday All

4. We who are enlisted to be fellow-workers with God know that...death did not have the last word, that Good Friday was not the end of the story."

5. "If Christ is God, He cannot sin, and if suffering was a sin in and by itself, He could not have suffered and died for us. However, since He took the most horrific death to redeem us, He showed us in fact that suffering and pain have great power." -E.A. Bucchianeri



Good Friday Quotes

1. Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the LORD is risen upon thee. For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the LORD shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee. - Isaiah 60:1-2

2. "It's Good Friday. Good Because 2000 years ago the events of today prove that we matter to God." -Good Friday

3. "Jesus drew the sinful expectations of the world unto himself...Absorbed them & bore them on the cross...His death was the death of sin itself...Let's pray to him and make our faith strong...Have a Blessed Good Friday!

4. "May the Darkest Night will End and the Sun will rise. Have a positive hope on this Good Friday!"



