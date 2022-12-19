Google for India 2022: New AI will decode the doctor's handwriting for you

At the Google in India event in Delhi, the tech giant announced AI to decode a doctor's handwriting in a prescription. Google has also partnered with Apollo hospitals.



Dr. Manish Gupta, Director of Research at Google India announced this AI with an illustration where the AI rightly deciphered the handwritten contents of a medical prescription.

Dr. Sangeeta Reddy spoke about the hospital's partnership with Google. She also announced the launch of Apollo 24X7, an app to avail services at Apollo Hospitals.

Apollo is also working with google which will use AI to check X-rays for tuberculosis.