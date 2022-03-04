Got no proper response from embassy, says Indian student shot at in Kyiv 

Harjot Singh, the Indian student shot at in Ukraine's capital Kyiv amid the war with Russia and is now undergoing treatment said he received 'no proper response' from the Indian embassy there.



"Please evacuate me from here. I thought I would die but I did not want to die so soon. I want to spend my life with my family. I am alive today because of my mother's prayers," Harjot told India Today.



"I received info today that a student coming from Kyiv got shot and was taken back midway. We're trying for maximum evacuation in minimum loss," MoS Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) VK Singh told ANI.

He was travelling along with two other students in a taxi to Lviv, one of the safer cities, when the firing started. He fainted and woke up to find himself in a hospital where the doctors told him that he sustained multiple bullet injuries. He is undergoing treatment at Kyiv Clinical Hospital which is 20 minutes away from the Indian embassy there.



Harjot is from Delhi's Chhattarpur area and had gone to Ukraine for further studies.



This comes days after an Indian student was killed in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city where missile strikes have been reported. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar was a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University.



The 21-year-old had stepped out of his apartment in the morning to buy provisions from a grocery store. He was standing in a queue when Russian missile strikes reportedly targeted the area. His death had sparked fresh concerns about the safety of Indians in the war-hit country where Moscow began its onslaught last week.

According to the government, nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine's borders in the past few days. Over 6,000 have been flown back home and around 1,700 are waiting to leave Ukraine, officials said.