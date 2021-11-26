Govt asks Elon Musk's Starlink to get license before offering services

Starlink, the satellite internet division of billionaire Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, should first get license before offering services in India, the Department of Telecommunications pointed out on Friday.

"Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India has pointed out that 'Starlink Internet Services' is not licensed to offer satellite-based internet services in India being advertised to the public," the government said in an official statement.

The Ministry of Communications also highlighted that Starlink has started pre-selling/booking of the satellite based Starlink Internet Services in India. The same is also evident from the website of Starlink (www.starlink.com) wherein satellite based internet services can be booked by users in Indian territory, it added.

Stating the issue, the Centre said, "For rendering satellite based services in India, requisite license(s) from Department of Telecommunications, Government of India are required. It is hereby informed to the public at large that the said company has not obtained any license/authorization for rendering satellite based internet services that are being booked on their website. Accordingly, the Government has asked the company to comply with the Indian regulatory framework for rendering the satellite based communication services and refrain from booking/rendering the satellite internet services in India with immediate effect."

"Given the fact that Starlink is not a licensee, the public is advised not to subscribe to Starlink services being advertised," the government further stated.

Earlier this month, SpaceX's Starlink unit in India registered its business, company documents filed with the government showed, as it geared up to launch internet services in the country.

Elon Musk's Starlink is one of a growing number of companies launching small satellites as part of a low-Earth orbiting network

In India, Starlink plans to "carry on the business of telecommunication services" including satellite broadband internet services, content storage and streaming, multi-media communication, among others, according to the company filing.

It will also deal in devices such as satellite phones, network equipment, wired and wireless communication devices, as well as data transmission and reception equipment, it said.

Once it is allowed to provide services, Starlink will, in the first phase, give 100 devices for free to schools in Delhi and nearby rural districts. It will then target 12 rural districts across India.

The company aims to have 200,000 Starlink devices in India by December 2022, 80 per cent of which will be in rural districts, it said in the presentation. Starlink has already received over 5,000 pre-orders for its devices in India.