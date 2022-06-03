Harsh Goenka urges public to support local vendors; Here’s how followers responded



Twitter, the social media platform, where topics go trending within a second, allows its users to have the freedom to share their opinions on everything and anything.



Harsh Goenka, the Chairman of the RPG Group, an Indian Industrial and Services company, makes the most out of the platform and keeps his followers engaged with his intriguing and interesting tweets.



As per the report of India Today, on Thursday, the chairman of the RPG Group, posted a picture of a handwritten board on Twitter that said, “When you buy from a small business, you're not helping a CEO buy a third holiday home. You're helping a little girl get dance lessons, a little boy his team jersey; moms and dads put food on the table. Shop local.”



Adding to his post, he also captioned the picture that said, “Makes so much sense, buy from your small vendor.”



Responding to his post, his followers had mixed opinions.

Here is what they had to say:

And also, we shouldn't bargain with them... — Arpana M (@m_arpana) June 2, 2022

Makes sense as long as small vendor is not cutting corners to make most profits out of small sales and jeopardizing safety and health of customer. — akshay (@akshay__gupta) June 2, 2022

I have sympathy for the small vendors but TBH you can’t compel consumers to buy things based on emotions…..It’s the job of the govt to create level playing field and the rest job will be done by the laws of economics. — Anand Rai (@vyangesh) June 2, 2022

