Haryana violence: Malls, offices reopen in Gurugram; paramilitary forces deployed in Nuh, Sohna

Amid communal tensions in Nuh and adjoining regions, the Gurugram administration on Wednesday said that malls, offices, and educational institutions were reopened in the district and that security personnel were on high alert to ensure the safety and security of all citizens. "Normalcy has been restored in the district with the reopening of all educational institutions, malls, and offices," the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner said in a series of tweets.

Also read: Haryana violence: Rioters will be made to pay for compensation, says CM ML Khattar

The district administration further said that the police force and paramilitary forces have been posted in Badshahpur and Sohna areas to maintain law and order. After communal clashes in Nuh on Monday, tensions gripped Gurugram's Sohna and Badshahpur, where some shops and restaurants were set on fire on Tuesday. The Gurugram DC urged the citizens to avoid any ongoing rumors on social media and unnecessary gatherings as Section 144 is still enforced in the district.

Normalcy has been restored in the district with the reopening of all educational institutions, malls, and offices.The police force and paramilitary forces have been posted in Badshahpur and Sohna areas to maintain law and order. — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) August 2, 2023

Gurugram has been on edge after violence broke out in neighbouring Nuh during a religious procession by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The violence happened after a group of people tried to stop the procession and pelted stones at the participants.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said six people, including two home guards, died in the communal violence that began in Nuh and then spread to parts of Gurugram. He said that stray incidents of violence reported elsewhere after the Nuh clashes had been brought under control and the situation had become normal now. So far, 116 people have been arrested while a search is on to nab the other accused, the chief minister said. He also informed that six people have died of which two are home guards and four are civilians while several people have been injured.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that Nuh, where the trouble began first, has been divided into eight sectors and one IPS officer has been put on duty in each of them. FIRs are being registered in connection with the clashes there, he said. "We are also going through various social media posts," Vij said, adding 41 FIRs have been registered so far and some cases have been filed in Rewari and Gurugram as well.

Ever since the violence in Nuh, the home minister has been maintaining that the attack on the religious procession was pre-planned. Vij said one thing is clear that someone had planned violence in Nuh. "It could not have been a spontaneous attack as the (yatra) is taken out each year. Someone gathered people, stones were collected at different strategic points, bullets were fired, weapons were used," he said.

The chief minister informed that apart from Haryana police personnel, 20 companies of central security forces have been deployed in Haryana. Three of them have been stationed in Palwal, two in Gurugram, one in Faridabad, and 14 in Nuh, he said.

