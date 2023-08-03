Haryana violence: Muslims decide to offer Friday namaz at home amid tensions in Nuh, Gurugram

Amid communal tensions in Haryana's Nuh and neighbouring Gurugram, a Muslim leader on Thursday appealed to his community people to offer Friday namaz at home. In a video message, Mufti Saleem Qasmi, president of Jamiat Ulama in Gurugram, asked the people to refrain from praying in public places or gathering in mosques for prayers.

Qasmi said it is the responsibility of the people to maintain brotherhood. The decision comes in the wake of the communal clashes that first broke out on Monday in Nuh district during a VHP rally and then spread to neighbouring Gurugram. At least six people including a cleric were killed and many were injured in the violence in Nuh, Sohna, Badshahpur, and Gurugram.

"I appeal to the people to offer namaz at home. Only those people who live in a masjid can offer namaz in the masjid. No one else is allowed to enter it. May Allah protect our brotherhood," Mufti told the news agency PTI on Thursday.

The appeal comes just a day after some Hindu outfits submitted a memorandum to Gurugram Deputy Commissioner, demanding, among many other things, a ban on namaz in public places.

DC Prashant Panwar and SP Varun Singla of Nuh held a meeting with the Ulemas in Nuh on Thursday and appealed to them to pray at their homes. Ulemas assured police that there will be no public namaz.

The authorities have deployed twenty companies of central forces in Haryana -- 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram, and one in Faridabad -- to maintain law and order situation in the state.

The Haryana government on Wednesday said that mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh and some other places will remain suspended till August 5 to prevent any disturbance to peace and public order. Besides Nuh, the services will remain suspended in Faridabad, Palwal, and the territorial jurisdiction of sub-division Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar of Gurugram district.

In Nuh, violence broke out on Monday after stones were pelted during a religious procession carried out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Today, PTI reported that some assailants hurled Molotov cocktails at two mosques in Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district last night. No one was injured in the incidents that took place around 11:30 pm on Wednesday night, the report said citing police. Both mosques suffered some damage.