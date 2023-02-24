High drama at MCD House: Delhi mayor attacked by BJP councillors, claims AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday claimed that its MCD mayor Shelly Oberoi was attacked by BJP councillors at the Delhi Civic Centre. "The Mayor has been attacked by BJP councillors," Saurabh Bharadwaj, chief national spokesperson of AAP, said in a tweet.

The Mayor has been attacked by BJP councillors — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) February 24, 2023

This happened on the day the councillors voted for the election of six members of the MCD's Standing Committee - the highest decision-making body of the civic body. In the MCD, the AAP has 134 members while the BJP has 104. Recently, the AAP succeeded in installing its mayor even though the process was delayed thrice due to a logjam.

#WATCH | Delhi: Clashes continue at Delhi Civic Centre as AAP and BJP Councillors rain blows on each other over the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee. pic.twitter.com/qcw55yzRrQ February 24, 2023

Today again, a ruckus broke out at the Delhi Civic Centre as the councillors from both parties jostled, manhandled and rained blows on each other. This was the third day of commotions in the House.

Ashok Kumar Maanu, an AAP councillor, collapses during the clash. Later, he appeared before the media with other Councillors of his party. The AAP members said: "They (BJP) are so shameless that they attacked even women and the Mayor. BJP goons did this."

Earlier today, polling for the election of six members of the MCD's standing committee closed with 242 of the 250 councillors casting their votes, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said. Eight members did not cast their votes.A municipal official announced the names of the councillors who did not vote -- Mandeep Singh, Ariba Khan, Nazia Danish, Sameer Ahmad, Shagufta Chaudhary Zubair, Sabila Begum, Naziya Khatoon and Zarif.

BJP's Vijender Gupta said that election results were being tampered with, wrong announcements were being made and "they (AAP members) are indulging in fistfights". "Several of our Councillors were injured. FIR is being lodged. The manner in which they have been beaten up, AAP has shown that they are a party of goons," he said.



Gupta said 6 members were supposed to be elected to Standing Committee. "3 members each from AAP and BJP were elected. One AAP member lost. All this was done to make him win and the results were tampered with. We demand CBI inquiry, such people should be arrested and action be taken," he said.

BJP leader Meenakshi Sharma claimed that someone from the AAP hit her with a sharp object. "They also touched my neck. It was done by a male Councillor. They haven’t allowed a single House sustain. Don’t know if she's Delhi's Mayor or AAP's. She acts on orders by Kejriwal and other masters," she said.