'I will carry your legacy forward': Actor Mahesh Babu pens heartfelt note for late father Krishna

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu on Thursday penned a heartfelt note for his recently deceased father Krishna (79) who had the moniker 'superstar' in Telugu cinema.

“Your life was celebrated...your passing is being celebrated even more...such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly...daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration...my courage...and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me which I never really felt before...Now I'm fearless... your light will shine in me forever...I will carry your legacy forward...I will make you even more proud... Love you Nanna, My Superstar,” read the note penned by Mahesh Babu, which he shared on Twitter.

Krishna passed away in Hyderabad in the early hours of November 15, 2022. The legendary icon suffered a cardiac arrest on November 14 and was put on a ventilator. The actor has immortalized the role of Alluri Seetarama Raju in the film and has many hits in his illustrious career.

2022 has not been a great year for Mahesh Babu and his family. In January, he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu and in September, he lost his mother Indira Devi.

On professional front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas' movie, tentatively titled 'SSMB28' with Pooja Hegde as the heroine. The movie is tentatively scheduled for release in theatres on April 28, 2023.

