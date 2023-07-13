'If Seema Haider doesn't return to Pakistan': Mumbai Police get threat call of another 26/11 attack

The Mumbai Police on Thursday informed that its Traffic Control Room received a call from an unidentified Urdu-speaking caller, who warned the police of a 26/11-like terror attack if Pakistani national Seema Haider does not return to Pakistan. Haider is a Pakistani national, who recently entered India via Nepal to marry a Nodia person she met on PUBG. She has converted to Hinduism and doesn't want to return to Pakistan.

The caller said if Haider did not return to her country, India would "face destruction". "Agar Seema Haider wapas nahi ayi, toh Bharat ka nash hoga (If Seema Haider doesn't return, India will face destruction)," the caller said as per India Today.

The caller further said everyone should be prepared for an attack similar to the 26/11 Mumbai terror incident, and the Uttar Pradesh government will be responsible for it. The call was received late Wednesday and an investigation was immediately launched.

The Mumbai Police and Crime Branch are currently probing the matter.

