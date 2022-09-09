IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Odisha, Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states during the next five days. It has also issued a yellow alert for some districts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Gujarat's Navsari and Valsad are expected to witness heavy rainfall on Sunday. In Andhra Pradesh, an alert has been issued for Saturday for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Vishakhapatnam.



The IMD has issued a yellow alert for all districts of Maharashtra on Saturday. For Sunday, the department has issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri and Raigad districts.



In its daily weather bulletin issued this afternoon, the department said that isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha on 10th and 11th; Gangetic West Bengal on 11th and 12th; Gujarat from 11th-13th and over central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa during the next 5 days.



The IMD has issued orange alert for 11 districts of Odisha - Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Kalahandi, Rayagarha, Gajapathi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Khordha, and Cuttack.



In the southern region, isolated very heavy rainfall is predicted over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Saturday. Rainfall is also predicted in interior Karnataka during the next two days.



For the northeastern region, the IMD has predicted widespread to isolated heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya from 10th-13th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on 12th and 13th September.



According to the weather update, Thursday's low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal now lies over west-central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts. "It is very likely to become more marked over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 36 hours," the department said.