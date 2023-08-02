IMD predicts heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in these states; issues red alert for Madhya Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh on August 2 and 3. The weather department has issued a red alert for Madhya Pradesh, saying that the state is likely to get heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday. For MP, the IMD has issued a red alert for five districts - Umaria, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, and Seoni - and an orange alert for 17 districts for Thursday.

The Met office has also issued a red alert for ten districts of Odisha for Wednesday; and four districts of Chhattisgarh. However, the intensity will decrease in some parts of both states on Thursday. For Odisha, the IMD said: "Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Odisha and isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over north Odisha on 2nd August. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on 3rd August."

For Chattisgarh, the weather department said light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 2 and 3 and extremely heavy rainfall over north Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. "Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on 4th August."

In northwest India, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh till August 6; Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness heavy rain from August 3 to 6. Punjab, Haryana, and East Rajasthan are expected to see similar conditions from August 3 to 5.

In the western region, rainfall is likely to continue over Konkan, Goa, and ghat areas of central Maharashtra during the next four days with the possibility of very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa on Wednesday and central Maharashtra on August 2 and 3.

The IMD has also predicted widespread to isolated heavy rainfall in some states of the northeast like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya during the next 5 days and over Tripura on Wednesday.

In the southern part, widespread to isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal Karnataka till August 4, and subdued rainfall activity over the remaining region.

