IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in THESE states till November 27

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra during the next two days. Heavy showers are also likely in the entire states of Tamilnadu and Kerala till Monday. The weather forecasting agency has issued a yellow alert for both southern states for Sunday and Monday.

Heavy rain battered several districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, prompting authorities to declare a holiday in all schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram. Moderate rain with thunderstorms happened at one or two places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram districts and the coastal areas of Villupuram and Cuddalore districts, the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.

In its latest weather update, the IMD said that Tamil Nadu received heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours (till 8:20 am). The highest rainfall was recorded in Cuddalore's Sethiyathope, Lalpet, Kothavacherry, and Srimushnam.

🌧️ Tamil Nadu rainfall report! #Sethiyathope in #Cuddalore takes the lead with 17 cm, while #Lalpet, #Kothavacherry, #Srimushnam, and #Kollidam in #Mayiladuthurai all recorded 11 cm. Keep up with the changing weather in the area and stay prepared! pic.twitter.com/0gmiHykVdk — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 26, 2023

The IMD has issued an orange alert for 20 districts of Madhya Pradesh for Monday. Among the districts likely to be hit by heavy rains are Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Indore, Ratlam, Seohar, Khandwa, Khargone, and other districts in the western-south region.

Heads up, West #MadhyaPradesh! 🌩️⚡️



🌧️Isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorms are expected on November 26th. Stay alert and keep yourselves safe. 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/N9bhdVgkCF — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 25, 2023

"Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with hail at isolated places likely over south Rajasthan and north Madhya Maharashtra on 26th; over southwest Madhya Pradesh and Marathwada on 26th and 27th and over East Madhya Pradesh on 27th November," the IMD said.

Additionally, heavy rainfall is likely over southeast Rajasthan, southwest Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Gujarat Region, north Konkan, north Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada on Sunday.

For Rajasthan, an orange alert has been issued for five districts - Banswara, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Sirohi, and Rajsamand. The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for 12 districts of Rajasthan for Monday.

Light rainfall at isolated places is also likely over the Western Himalayan region and plains of Northwest India till Tuesday (November 28). Thunderstorms and lightning are expected at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on November 27. A yellow alert has been issued for the entire state of Uttarakhand barring Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar for Monday. Similarly, a yellow alert has been issued for Himachal for Monday.

For Maharashtra, an orange alert has been issued for six districts - Nashik, Aurangabad, Jalna, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar - for Sunday. For Monday, a yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Paghar, and several other districts.

The weather department further said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into the South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood by November 26. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and the adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 27. It is likely to move westnorthwestwards and intensify into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 29, it said.